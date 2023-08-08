Is the Anne Hathaway 6.9 joke real?

There is a clip on TikTok making the rounds of Anne Hathaway sharing a 6.9 joke - however, the video is fake.

Due to artificial intelligence, the video appears realistic as it eerily portrays the voice of the Princess Diaries actor.

In the clip, Hathaway is a guest on The Daily Show and is chatting to then-host Jon Stewart, where she seems to ask him a joke: "What is 6.9?"

To which Hathaway then drops the punchline: " “A good thing ruined by a period," which prompted laughter from Stewart who had his head in his hands while the actor also covers her mouth as she chuckled.

The video has gone viral with people sharing their thoughts on the fake interaction, one person said: "She caught him so off guard," while another added: "Anne Hathaway is a national treasure."





But some were also quick to point out that the clip was not real as they wrote: "This isn't real. It's all A.I."

So how was this fake clip created?

An actual clip of Hathaway's 2015 appearance on The Daily Show was dubbed over using a fake voice that had an uncanny likeness to the actor.

The technology was even able to change how Hathaway moved her mouth in the clip to make it look more realistic - manipulating a clip of a person in this way to make it look like they said something they did not is known as a deep fake.

In the real interview, Hathaway and Stewart had a giggle about Hathaway's new film at the time called Song One.

She outlines the plot of the film: “And then her little brother who’s 19 calls her up and says ‘I’m dropping out of college’ to become a musician.”

“And she doesn’t react very well and they haven’t spoken for six months and then he gets hit by a car and is in a coma,"

Stewart was unable to contain his laughter and it also caused Hathaway to laugh too before she cracked an additional joke: "That is my Facebook update."

