Tom Cruise memes run wild after production on Mission: Impossible 7 shut down due to Covid

Production on the latest Mission: Impossible movie has reportedly had to shut down after at least one member of the crew tested positive for Covid-19.

The Hollywood Reporter states that filming of the latest Tom Cruise blockbuster will have to cease filming for 14 days to let all those involved self-isolate.

A statement from the film said: “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

This comes six months after audio of Cruise berating two members of the crew on set who he believed were in breach of the Covid safety rules was leaked online.

Cruise, who was said to be very strict and cautious when it came to coronavirus, lambasted the crew members who he called “mother f**kers” and warned them not to break any rules in the future.

Knowing how frustrated that the 58-year-old will be at having to delay the production again, which started way back in February 2020, people couldn’t help but share memes that probably convey the star’s emotions right now.

Given that production has now shut down for two weeks, you can kind of understand why Cruise was so angry in the first place.

Mission: Impossible 7 is still slated for a May 27, 2022 release date and will star Cruise alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby.