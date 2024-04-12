Al-Ittihad striker 'whipped' by fan after Saudi Super Cup final loss

After Al-Ittihad's loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup Final, a fan appeared to whip Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah after seemingly having water thrown at him.

The incident took place after the trophy and medals had been given out to both teams.

Al-Ittihad did battle with Al-Hilal at Abu Dhabi's Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on April 11 - going into the game, Al-Hilal had won their last 34 games in a row with Al-Ittihad sitting fourth in the Saudi Pro League table.

Malcolm opened the scoring for Al-Hilal inside the opening five minutes before Hamdallah equalised for Al-Ittihad 20 minutes later.

But that would be as good as it would get for Al-Ittihad - Salem Aldawsari put Al-Hilal back ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Al-Ittihad stayed in the game until late on but the result was all but secured for Al-Hilal when Malcolm scored his second of the match with one minute of normal time left in the second-half.

Al-Hilal then added gloss to the scoreline as Nasser Aldawsari scored a fourth to complete the scoring in the sixth minute of injury time.

Al-Hilal won 4-1 to win the Saudi Super Cup for a fourth time.

But it was an incident after the final whistle that courted controversy online.

A video circulating on social media shows an exchange between Hamdallah and a fan - Hamdallah seemed to throw water in the fan's direction before the fan appeared to pull out a whip and start hitting Hamdallah before they were separated.

Al-Hilal's Saudi Super Cup semi-final was also at the centre of controversy as Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to hold back from punching the referee in the back of the head after being sent off as his side lost 2-1.

