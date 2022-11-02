Tributes have been pouring in for the late Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot dead at the age of 28.

The US hip hop artist, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene outside a Houston bowling alley in the earlier hours of Tuesday morning.

Now, fans are convinced that Bayern Munich footballer Benjamin Pavard has remembered the musician in his own individual way.

It came when Bayern took on Inter at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

After scoring a header, Pavard slid on his knees by the corner flag and dabbed before being mobbed by his teammates.

Migos popularised dabbing after they released the 2015 song 'Look At My Dab', and fans are convinced it was Pavard’s way of paying tribute.

Police officers said they were called at approximately 2.34am local time (07:34 GMT) about a shooting outside Billiards and Bowling Alley in Houston where a private party of around 40 including Takeoff had been taking place.

Takeoff was found dead at the scene and two other individuals, a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Houston police chief Troy Finner has said he has received many calls praising Takeoff as a “great young man”.

Mr Finner said: “Sometimes the hip hop community gets a bad name and I know, evident from this city and people who I have a personal relationship with, a lot of great people in our hip hop community and I respect them.

“But back to Takeoff. I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist. And I’m calling up on everybody, hip hop artists in Houston and around the nation, we got to police ourselves.”

