Borussia Dortmund 'announce' English star 'signing' ahead of Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund's English X / Twitter account has "announced the signing" of an English star ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley.

No, Jude Bellingham is not returning to his former club (although he's very likely to play against them); it seems as though the admin of Dortmund's social media account has been having fun in London.

The account posted a picture of the black and yellow Dortmund jersey laid out on seating in the corner of what looks like a pub paying homage to Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond.

The pub has a framed Richmond jersey, framed photos, a sign for Nelson Road (the fictional stadium AFC Richmond play at) and writing on the wall which says "home of AFC Richmond, the Greyhounds".

AFC Richmond is a fictional team in Ted Lasso and one of its star players is named Jamie Tartt.

Dortmund's admin posted: "Borussia Dortmund is delighted to announce the signing of Jamie Tartt from AFC Richmond."

The Dortmund team is in London ahead of the Champions League final with Real Madrid at Wembley on Saturday.

Dortmund go into the game as underdogs with Real Madrid expected to clinch a record-extending 15th title.

The German side finished fifth in the Bundesliga, meaning they need to win to qualify for next season's competition - if they do so, it will be their second Champions League win.

Dortmund won this season's group of death in the Champions League, finishing ahead of PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle United before beating PSV Eindhoven in the last 16, Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals and PSG again in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid meanwhile won every game in their group against Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin before beating RB Leipzig, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the knockout rounds.

