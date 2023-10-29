Brentford roast Chelsea with savage TikTok after another Stamford Bridge win

Brentford have savagely roasted Chelsea on TikTok after they beat their West London rivals in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues' stuttering start to the 23/24 season continued on Saturday afternoon when despite having the majority of possession and chances still managed to lose to the Bees.

A header from Ethan Pinnock, against the run of play, opened the scoring on 58 minutes. Chelsea then strived to get an equaliser which resulted in goalkeeper Robert Sanchez going up for a corner in added on time.

However, this backfired as Brentford were able to spring a breakaway counterattack allowing Bryan Mbuemo to slot home into an empty net and give Thomas Frank's side all three points.

This was in fact the third season in a row that Brentford have won at Chelsea and ended their streak of three away games without a win having dropped points against Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

Brentford indeed noted this unique record that they hold over Chelsea in a rather savage TikTok post. In the video, which is soundtracked by a rendition of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid, the Bees note their poor away record.

The song, which jokingly starts off badly, is overlayed with Brentford's prior away results. However, the song improves as Brentford note that they are 'Going back to Stamford Bridge' as we see Mbuemo score the decisive goal.





@brentfordfc Visit TikTok to discover videos!





The TikTok has been viewed 1.8 million times at the time of writing.

It will certainly make painful viewing for Chelsea, with some Brentford players enjoying more wins at Stamford Bridge than many of the Blues squad members.

Chelsea have only won once at home in the league this season beating Luton Town 3-0 back in August. In the calendar year Chelsea have won just six times at Stamford Bridge as a rebuild under numerous different managers still struggles to ignite.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter