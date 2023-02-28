Italian lingerie model wins tennis tournament in Mexico

A tennis player who is also a lingerie model won her first tennis tournament in almost two years in Mexico.

Camila Giorgi celebrated her WTA title at the Merida Open in Mexico after beating Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in three sets.

31-year-old Giorgi is also a lingerie model alongside her professional tennis career, becoming a pro player in 2006.

She fought her way to the final after beating three seeded players, including a thrashing of the number two seed Sloane Stephens 6-0, 6-0 in a shock win.

The final lasted two hours and 23 minutes and she beat Peterson 7-6, 1-6, 6-2, dropping only the second set to the Swede.

In her victory speech, Giorgi admitted that winning the tournament had been quite a “surprise”.

She told the crowd: “I'm so happy to be here, especially my first time in Mexico. What a surprise. This atmosphere — [it] was an amazing week. What a final we did Rebecca.”

Off the court, the world number 46 has undertaken another passion as a lingerie model, regularly sharing photos with her 684,000 Instagram followers.





In the past, the tennis player has attracted criticism online for sharing lingerie images. One person commented on a post: “Come on! You are gorgeous but do you really need to expose your body in public to boost your confidence?”

But, negativity hasn’t stopped the star from doing what she loves both on and off the tennis court. Giorgi’s recent win is her best result in two years, while her best career Grand Slam peformance saw her reach the quarter-final at Wimbledon in 2018.

