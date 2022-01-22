Chelsea star blasts tabloid headline comparing scorers in recent win to 'sex noises'

Chelsea footballer, Erin Cuthbert, has hit back at The Sun after the tabloid newspaper ran an "extremely disturbing and embarrassing" article about the scorers in the Blues most recent match.

Chelsea Women beat West Ham United Women 4-2 in the FA WSL Cup on Wednesday courtesy of a hat-trick from Danish striker Pernille Harder and another from Cuthbert herself.

However, rather than a straightforward report on Chelsea's victory, The Sun ran an 'exclusive' story with the headline of: "Cuthbert Harder! Chelsea scorers sound like posh people having sex."

This would appear to be based on how BBC Sport listed the scorers on their report of the match but The Sun's article made almost no mention of what happened in the match and instead included crude innuendos such as: "Chelsea banged them in at West Ham during their victory in the quarter-final of the FA Women's League Cup on Wednesday."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

23-year-old Cuthbert, who also plays at an international level for Scotland, quote retweeted the article lamenting the story and calling for the same level of enthusiasm to be produced when actually reporting on women's football.

Despite this story, it shouldn't take anything away from Chelsea Women's performances as of late. Emma Hayes's team are the current holders of the FA WSL Cup and are second only to Arsenal in the WSL 1 table.