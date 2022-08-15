Pantomime season is still months away, but Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel looked to be getting some early rehearsal in during the fiery draw between Spurs and Chelsea on Sunday.

Spurs came back late on to rescue a point at Stamford Bridge in a match overshadowed by the pitch-side spat between the two managers.

The pair came to blows twice during the 2-2 draw, with the first moment coming in the 68th minute when Conte celebrated Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s equaliser.

Tuchel seemed to be protesting against the decision of the fourth official Peter Bankes over a Rodrigo Bentancur tackle in the build-up to the goal before the pair squared up to each other.

The Chelsea manager then left his technical area following a goal from Reece James, running past Conte in his celebrations.

Things got heated at Stamford Bridge on Sunday Glyn Kik/AFP via Getty

The pair were then both red carded after the final whistle blew, with tempers flaring when the opposition managers shook hands after full time.

It sparked yet more drama, with dozens of people on the pitch and referee Anthony Taylor sending the managers down the tunnel.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said about the incident: “I thought when you shake hands you look into each other's eyes. Antonio [Conte] had other ideas. Another poor decision from the referee today.”

Conte said: “In my opinion it is better to talk about the game. I don't want to comment on the situation, if there is a problem that is between me and [Tuchel] and not anyone else. The referee showed me the red card but he didn't understand the dynamic of what happened. It's okay, I have to accept it. It's not a big problem.”