Declan Rice sparks transfer mayhem with Man Utd message

Manchester United fans have been left filled with hope after Declan Rice’s message comment about the club's Carabao Cup win sparked transfer rumoured.

On Sunday, Manchester United’s 6-year silverware drought came to an end after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final of the EFL Cup.

Goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford in the first half sealed United’s victory, securing the manager Erik ten Hag's first trophy since joining the club last year, with the team also still in the running for the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Taking to social media after the victory, defender Luke Shaw shared a picture of the team with the trophy, captioning it: “This is United.”

Among the thousands of comments, one, in particular, caught the eyes of fans as West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice commented on his England teammate’s post, “Congrats brother” with a heart emoji.

Those two words alone were enough to send United fans into a frenzy, particularly given that the player has previously been linked with a move to the club.

One person replied to his comment, writing: “Wanna taste victory Declan? Join the club.”

Another wrote: “Declan to MUFC.”

Someone else urged: “Come to United next season.”

“You deserve to be competing for titles! Join United,” another added.

West Ham, who are currently in a relegation battle at the bottle of the table, look set to lose Rice. But, Manchester United may face competition from other clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal.

According to transfer expert, David Ornstein, either Chelsea or Arsenal are realistically the most likely to sign Rice.

Speaking on The Atheltic’s football podcast, he said: “We need to keep an eye on other clubs like Manchester United, who have often been linked with Declan Rice.

“But also, who will be the ownership at the time and are they still in the market to bolster their midfield in a way that we’ve been led to believe in recent years because they’ve been short of top midfield options until the arrival of Casemiro.

“Manchester City – I don’t sense that they’re strong on Declan Rice. But, if Ilkay Gundogan leaves, then clearly there is a need.

“It's just the sense you get, which can of course change, maybe it’s an Arsenal-Chelsea toss-up for Declan Rice, as things stand.

“The Jorginho deal very much means a high-profile, high-level number six is going to be on the agenda for Arsenal as things stand.”

