Who is Dide? The mystery Premier League footballer and rapper

Social media has been awash with speculation after an anonymous Premier League footballer released a rap track.

The identity of a new rapper, who goes by the name DIDE, has been the subject of conversation after they released their track 'Thrill'.

Lyrics in the song include subtle references to their team, their position and their age without revealing their true identity.

One verse contains the lines: “Switch sides swiftly, then I'm onside chippin’, catch me online ‘cause my team stay winning. You know how it is. They're gonna put it in the paper like, ‘Which baller is this?’.”

In footage posted on their Instagram, the rapper can be seen performing with an elaborate mask covering their face and gloves covering their hands.

The video leaves little for fans to go on, but many have given their thoughts on who they think the anonymous rapper could be.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Who is Dide?

At the top of many people’s lists are Arsenal footballers such as Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah. Arsenal are at the top of the league at the time of writing, which could point to the line about the time always winning.

Based on the name “Dide” almost being a perfect anagram, many have guessed it’s Nkeitah.

Someone else wrote: “Man sounds like Nketiah... full assumption tho.”

Another speculated: “It's an arsenal baller. Probs Eddie or Reiss. I think it's more likely to be Reiss think.”

“‘Team stay winning’, ‘Every game like a final’ that's defo Eddie,” another suggested.

Someone else thought it could be Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha. They wrote: “I’m saying its Zaha, look at mans pearl necklace.”

Other guesses were slightly less serious. One person joked, “Milner 100 per cent”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.