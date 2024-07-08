French footballers react to election results: "The people's victory"

France's stars at the Euros have been reacting to the results of the French election, with Aurelien Tchouameni saying the result is "the people's victory".

Emmanuel Macron called a shock snap general election on June 9 with two rounds of voting taking place on June 30 and July 7.

It came after France's far-right political party, National Rally (RN), gained double the votes Macron's Together alliance did during elections to the European Parliament.

After the first round of voting, RN had a huge lead heading into the second round.

But to counter this and stop RN from gaining power, candidates from the Together alliance and left-wing coalition party New Popular Front (NFP) stepped down in some areas where they were competing against each other to let the other party win and stop RN from winning enough seats to form a majority.

NFP is a coalition party made up of left-wing, centre-left, green and smaller parties.

That tactic appears to have worked as NFP stunned the political world, winning the election with 182 seats, the Together alliance securing 168 seats and RN coming third with 143 seats.

But an absolute majority of 289 seats is needed resulting in a hung Parliament and no political party is within 100 seats of the majority needed.

While it's put politics in France in an unprecedented divide, French footballers spoke out about the results on social media, saying they're relieved at the result.

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni described the result as "the people's victory".

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde expressed his "relief" at the result and said it was equal to the amount of "worry" France has had.

Liverpool defender Ibrahmia Konate Tweeted pictures of the French flag along with the emoji signalling a roadblock with clapping hands at the end.

Marcus Thuram's Instagram story about the result of the French election / @thuram, Instagram





Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram posted a message on his Instagram story which said: "Congratulations to all who stood up to the threat hanging over our beautiful country. Long live diversity, long live the Republic, long live France. The fight goes on."

Ousmane Dembele's Instagram story about the result of the French election / @o.dembele7, Instagram

And perhaps the funniest of all, PSG forward Ousmane Dembele simply posted a picture of himself smiling on his Instagram story shortly after the result.

