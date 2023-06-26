Gary Neville has claimed weird things have been happening to him since he started criticising the Conservatives a couple of years ago, then led by Boris Johnson.

The football pundit told The Guardian about all the things that happened to him during this period and even revealed that he had freedom of information requests put in against him.

“While he was prime minister, I felt we were in real danger. All my life, I’ve been in teams where you look after one another. This lot don’t think that way. They’re in it for themselves and on the take,” he said.

"It’s damaging our country, our integrity, our international standing. We’re a laughing stock. Johnson has got to be expelled from British politics for good. So do all his cronies who enabled him.

“We live in a democratic society with freedom of speech. I’ve had freedom of information requests put in on me that I’ve never had before in my life. They’re coming from certain sections of the media purely because they want to silence me."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Neville doesn't mince his words when it comes to the Tories. He has laid into everyone from Sajid Javid to Kwasi Kwarteng and nailed his colours to the post when he recently joined the Labour Party.

But it hasn't gone down swimmingly to all.

He added: “Other unusual things have also been happening in my life recently, which I can’t talk about but haven’t experienced before. I understand what’s going on. The Westminster elite have a protective ring around them that needs them to stay in power. But it’s wrong and it’ll change soon, I hope.”

Sounds scary.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.