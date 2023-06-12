Professional golfer floored by security after being mistaken for fan

A professional golfer was tackled to the ground by a security guard after being mistaken for an overzealous fan at the Canadian Open on Sunday (June 11).

Canadian Adam Hadwin was celebrating his fellow countryman Nick Taylor’s win after a tense play-off with Tommy Fleetwood. He approached Taylor with a bottle of champagne in viral footage circulating online.

Hawdin, who is ranked 75th in the world rankings, was running over to Taylor after the win when he was bundled to the ground.

A video was captured and shared by journalist Kayla Gray on Twitter and it’s already been seen by millions online.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After he was pushed to the ground a crowd gathered, before the misunderstanding appeared to be cleared up.

It came after Taylor won the Canadian Open and secured the top prize of $1.62m.

The incident has sparked a lot of reaction in the golf world, with Tyrell Hatton writing on Twitter: “Gutted for Tommy but what a way to win your national open!

“Mad scenes! Praying for Adam Hadwin, what a tackle.”













Hadwin’s wife Jessica also shared a hilarious update, commenting on a video by saying: “Omg I can’t handle these different angles. The security guard’s laser focus on his target. Adam’s commitment to the giant bottle of champagne. So many things to take in with every new POV.”



She later added: “Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled.”

“Im also gonna need that video of Hadwin being tackled by a security guard,” Justin Thomas wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.