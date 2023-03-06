No-one could have seen Manchester United’s 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool coming on Sunday (March 5).

Well, apart from Graeme Souness, that is.

The former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder spoke on Sky Sports ahead of the game and admitted he was feeling more confident than ever of a win for the Anfield side.

And people are now pointing out that the prediction aged like a fine wine.

Speaking ahead of the match, Souness said: "I think where Liverpool are right now, this game comes at the perfect time. What an opportunity to put a marker down, to shut all the doubting Thomases up and damage United.

Sharing his thoughts with Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates, he added: "I fully expect them to turn up today. And it’s a long time, Kelly, since I’ve been as confident about a Liverpool win against United as I am today. I just feel they’re going to turn up today. I think they’ll be bang up for it today. This is a difficult place for United to come."

Souness’s words sparked an amused reaction from fellow pundits and former United players Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

But sure enough, Liverpool ran riot during the game and put seven goals past United – which is a record winning margin in this fixture.





Things then got a little testy between Souness and Neville in the studio after the final whistle, with Souness saying about Liverpool: "They have to sit down sometime next week and say why did we wait this long to turn up like this?"



He added: "They did in the first half against Real Madrid but then they fell apart, so that was a really solid performance today. When Liverpool have been at their best over the last five or six years the one word that comes to mind is intensity. The one thing that comes to mind is their intensity, they don’t leave you alone if you’re playing against them, and that’s been missing this season. As a midfield player playing against them it would not have been easy because they’re on you."

