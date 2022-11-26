The World Cup is off and running, and we have the first great meme of the tournament thanks to Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa.

The larger-than-life character is playing in his fifth World Cup and put his stamp on Qatar 2022 by pulling off a great save to secure a draw for his side against Poland on Tuesday.

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski still hasn’t scored at the biggest tournament of them all after having his effort comfortably saved by Ochoa on the way to a 0-0 draw.

Ochoa is one of the most instantly recognisable footballers out in Qatar at the moment, with a shock of curly hair, and the footballer has become a cult hero over the course of his career.

The keeper is Mexico's record appearance holder Alex Grimm/Getty Images

In fact, he's something of a World Cup legend and people have been celebrating his contribution to this tournament and ones from the past too.

The memes came in thick and fast during the game on Tuesday – and we’re definitely here for them.

























Ochoa has been capped 132 times for Mexico after playing his first game for the national side back in 2005.



The 37-year-old has been in the squad for the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He’s spent the bulk of his career playing for Mexico side America, and has also had stints at Ajaccio, Malaga and Standard Liege.

Mexico are in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Argentina. They play their next game against Argentina on Saturday before playing Saudi Arabia next Wednesday.

