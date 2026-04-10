In Pictures: Hat’s the way to do it – colourful show for Aintree Ladies Day

Aintree racegoers were putting their best feet forward as the glamour of Ladies Day brought a splash of colour to the famous racecourse.

Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, Ladies Day is where the social scene comes alive – blending high-stakes racing with fearless style, according to organisers.

Big hats were very much the order of the day as punters looked to outshine each other at the Merseyside venue.

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The Ladies Day style awards will crown a best-dressed punter, who will be rewarded with a luxury trip to Ibiza worth up to £4,000.

Two new categories have been introduced for 2026, best hat – to recognise “bold and beautiful millinery” – and best suited, to highlight “impeccable tailoring”.

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(Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

(Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton