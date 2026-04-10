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In Pictures: Hat’s the way to do it – colourful show for Aintree Ladies Day

In Pictures: Hat’s the way to do it – colourful show for Aintree Ladies Day
A racegoer on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree (Mike Egerton/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Aintree racegoers were putting their best feet forward as the glamour of Ladies Day brought a splash of colour to the famous racecourse.

Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, Ladies Day is where the social scene comes alive – blending high-stakes racing with fearless style, according to organisers.

Big hats were very much the order of the day as punters looked to outshine each other at the Merseyside venue.

A woman laughing in a red spotty dress and red and white wide-brimmed hat(Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Five women in stylish dressers and hats(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A woman wearing a saucer hat with curled ribbons(Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Two women, one in olive green with a white hat and the other in black with a red hat(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

The Ladies Day style awards will crown a best-dressed punter, who will be rewarded with a luxury trip to Ibiza worth up to £4,000.

Two new categories have been introduced for 2026, best hat – to recognise “bold and beautiful millinery” – and best suited, to highlight “impeccable tailoring”.

A man in a pink velour three-piece suit and purple fedora(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Two women, one in a white and black spotty pants suit and the other is a peach flowered gown with matching hat(Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Four women at Aintree, one in a fur stole, one in a red and black gown, one in a strapless black and white gown and one in a chocolate brown dress with feather detail(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Four women in red, green, yellow and blue vintage looks(Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

A woman in a large cream and pink hat and a red dress with rose detail(Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

A man in a white hat and long red coat(Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

A woman in zebra stripes and a bright pink hat(Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

A woman in a red headpiece shaped like a prancing horse(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

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