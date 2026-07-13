GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 'imminent' after key Rockstar Games update

GTA 6 trailer 3 is claimed to be 'imminent' after Rockstar Games made a key change to its website.

GTA 6 pre-orders are live ahead of the game's planned release on 19 November. Standard and ultimate editions are available and those who pre-order can begin loading the game from 12 November.



Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game release of all time and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar's next announcement, trailers, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog has all the latest breaking news, trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar Games updates, gameplay leaks, map speculation and screenshots as they happen.

GTA 6 launch is 'nostalgia' plus a 'commercial event' says expert Kimberley Fogg, co-founder of Games Growth Guild (the largest network of marketing professionals in the games industry), says GTA 6's release feels like a "nostalgia moment as it does a commercial event" because "so many of us grew up with the GTA series".

She said: "It just looks a fantastic game! "Very few games can generate this level of anticipation. Rockstar has spent more than a decade building excitement for GTA 6 with just two trailers and a handful of screenshots and that restraint has become part of the marketing. "The reason other publishers may avoid releasing their title at the same time is simple: games compete for players' time as much as their money. "GTA 6 is the kind of game people will spend weeks, if not months, playing, so it's no surprise."

GTA 6 release 'positive for wider industry' says expert Eden Chen, CEO of platform Firstlook and a gaming industry analyst, thinks GTA 6 will get those who have drifted away from gaming back into the industry for much longer than just playing through the most anticipated game of all time once it releases. Speaking to Indy100, he said: "You can understand why studios are moving out of GTA 6's release window, it's going to dominate players' attention. "But ultimately, GTA 6 will bring back the people who may have drifted away from gaming. Once they finish GTA 6, they'll look for the next game. "A release like this is ultimately positive for the wider industry because those players are likely to go on to play other games too. "Gaming has always been driven by a small number of blockbuster titles that generate most of the attention and revenue. "What makes GTA 6 feel different is its rarity. "This is a game that took over a decade and reportedly more than a billion dollars to make. Compare that to film, where even the biggest blockbuster sequels arrive every two or three years. "Games on this scale only come around once a decade, so it's not one company dominating the industry, it's an entire industry waiting for something that simply can't be replicated on a normal development timeline."

ICYMI: GTA 6 trailer 3 'imminent' after key Rockstar Games update GTA 6 trailer 3 is speculated to be imminent after Rockstar Games made a key update to its website.

Rockstar has removed the 'pre-order now' banner for GTA 6 from its website, with many online speculating this could signal the end of the first phase of marketing and the second phase could start soon. It's speculated this could include the release of trailer 3 which some are hopeful could contain a first official look at gameplay. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, recently confirmed its next earnings call is scheduled for Friday 7 August at 8am ET (1pm BST / 5am PT). That will be the latest date and time before we hear any official GTA 6 updates but Rockstar could promote the game more before then. GTA 6 trailer 3 has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar at the time of writing.

'Evolution of seagull' Evolution of Seagull

by u/Karmacop5908 in GTA6 A popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit shows the "evolution of seagulls" through past GTA games. A viral comparison shows what they look like in GTA 4, GTA 5 and GTA 6. And there have been loads of comments on the post. Andromeda42 said: "God there's probably somebody / multiple somebodies whose whole job at rockstar is 'bird guy' who designs all the birds. And they wind up looking so lifelike. Then imagine there's literally that level of detail in every little thing in this game." PersusjCP said: "Fun fact: the gull in GTA 5 is a Western Gull, whereas the one in GTA 6 is a juvenile Laughing Gull. I love birds so I am hoping we get different kinds of seagull models in GTA 6 😂" Icethief188 said: "You literally missed the RDR2 seagulls btw." GuilettoJ64 said: "Damn, I never saw GTA 5's seagull so close, it looks like it's from Minecraft 😂" Illustrious-Rain2236 said: "Some days I just feel like the GTA 4 seagull tbh."

Expert reveals how Rockstar Games got GTA 6 to dominate industry Chris Mawson, managing director of Power Up Gaming, explained to Indy100 how Rockstar Games has managed to dominate the entire gaming industry with GTA 6. "The reason GTA feels like the only industry where we're really seeing one business dominate is because Rockstar has been using the long gap between releases and the proven commercial power of its predecessor (GTA 5 has sold more than 215 million copies since 2013 for a total of circa $10 billion) to pull a wide range of audiences, making casual players, console buyers, streamers, media outlets and competing publishers to have the same conversation at once," he told Indy100. "The game is projected to be one of the most remunerative since GTA 5 came out in 2013, and because of its anticipation, there's probably little gamers won't do to get their hands on a copy."

GTA 6 trailer 3 'imminent' after key Rockstar Games update GTA 6 trailer 3 is speculated to be imminent after Rockstar Games made a key update to its website.

Rockstar has removed the 'pre-order now' banner for GTA 6 from its website, with many online speculating this could signal the end of the first phase of marketing and the second phase could start soon. It's speculated this could include the release of trailer 3 which some are hopeful could contain a first official look at gameplay. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, recently confirmed its next earnings call is scheduled for Friday 7 August at 8am ET (1pm BST / 5am PT). That will be the latest date and time before we hear any official GTA 6 updates but Rockstar could promote the game more before then. GTA 6 trailer 3 has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar at the time of writing.

New GTA Online heist Rockstar Games has revealed details of a new heist coming to GTA Online called 'The Kortz Center Heist'. A post on Rockstar's newswire said: "Scope out Los Santos' premier cultural space and pocket prized artworks in 'The Kortz Center Heist', coming to GTA Online on July 14. "Link up with the mysterious Mr Faber and his chief fixer Raf De Angelis to take on a blockbuster new heist - where you'll meticulously stake out the museum and carefully plot your approach, then snatch the Kortz Center's most valuable exhibits."

GTA 6 trailer 3 rumours intensify as Take-Two confirms next earnings call date Rumours about when Rockstar Games could release GTA 6 trailer 3 are intensifying as Take-Two Interactive has confirmed the date and time of its next earnings call. That's because these earnings calls usually happen on Thursdays at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm BST / 1.30pm PT). However Take-Two's next call is scheduled for Friday 7 August at 8am ET (1pm BST / 5am PT). That will therefore be the latest date and time before we hear any official GTA 6 updates. GTA 6 marketing has already kicked off with pre-orders now live and there is speculation Rockstar could drop trailer 3, which could include gameplay, around the time of this call. Take-Two's portfolio of studios has a history of making announcements or sharing reveals around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. GTA 6 trailer 3 details are currently unconfirmed.



GTA 6 'major plot twist' I think I just figured out a major plot twist based on the new official synopsis. Here’s my theory:

by u/Difficult-Sir-6760 in GTA6 A Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit a lengthy synopsis of why they think GTA 6 might actually be a lot darker than some people may think. In summary, Difficult-Sir-6760 said: "GTA 6 looks like a fun summer criminal adventure but the official synopsis and trailer 2 hide a serious psychological thriller. "My theory [is] on how a 'simple robbery' turns the game into a dark, RDR2-style conspiracy where the state machinery hunts down Jason and Lucia." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. derox666 posted a meme that said: "Hol [sic] up, let him cook." DeadlyArrow27 said: "I like this theory." Little_Equivalent_31 said: "This sounds kind of like the Cyberpunk 2077 premise." No-Mix-6549 said: "I think at the start of the game, Jason and Lucia won't even be that close. As the story unfolds, their connection grows and we'll start to feel the bond between them grow, making for an emotional experience, kinda like with Joel and Ellie." electric-sheep said: "This feels like Cyberpunk 2026 if true lmao."

ICYMI: GTA 6 trailer 3 rumours and marketing updates 'revealed' GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details could be 'revealed' when comparing how Rockstar Games marketed Red Dead Redemption 2. Although Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously said GTA 6 will be marketed in a very different way to GTA 5, there have so far actually been a lot of similarities to what we experienced ahead of RDR2 releasing, according to TechRadar. The first trailers for both RDR2 and GTA 6 set the scene and revealed a first date that would later be delayed. There was then a huge gap to the second trailer. There was a smaller wait between the second and third trailers for RDR2 but this was seven months. It's been more than 400 days since GTA 6 trailer 2 released but TechRadar said it "wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar Games has one in the bank for when GTA 6 pre-order hype starts to wane as a way to give sales a boost". A first RDR2 gameplay trailer did not emerge until 85 days before the game released and if GTA 6 follows a similar pattern, that could mean a gameplay trailer at the start of August - around the expected time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call. GTA 6 trailer 3 and further marketing details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and this remains speculation at this time.

How GTA 6 is 'reshaping' industry Rana Rahman, founder and CEO of Raptor PR, the specialist B2B communications consultancy for gaming, media and technology brands, says GTA 6 is "one of the few entertainment releases capable of reshaping an entire industry's plans". Rahman is a lifelong gamer who has spent more than two decades working across gaming, media and technology. He said: "It can do this because GTA is a global, cross-generation cultural moment with the power to dominate media headlines, social media, streaming platforms and millions of players' free time all at once. "When this happens, every other company in the games industry has to think carefully about when and how they communicate with a vast array of audiences and gaming communities. "From a PR POV, GTA 6 is creating a 'blackout no-go window' where game publishers, studios and even tech companies are actively adjusting their launch calendars to avoid competing against GTA for attention. "It has led companies to postpone announcements, product launches and major marketing campaigns because they know Rockstar will dominate conversations across all channels."

Rockstar Games post Rockstar Games has shared a social post for Red Dead Online. It said: "This month's Red Dead Online Featured Series is wall-to-wall firefights. Come out guns blazing and earn Triple Rewards in this week's Hardcore Most Wanted Series."

ICYMI: GTA 6 trailer 3 and marketing details 'revealed' GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details could be 'revealed' when comparing how Rockstar Games marketed Red Dead Redemption 2. Although Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously said GTA 6 will be marketed in a very different way to GTA 5, there have so far actually been a lot of similarities to what we experienced ahead of RDR2 releasing, according to TechRadar. The first trailers for both RDR2 and GTA 6 set the scene and revealed a first date that would later be delayed. There was then a huge gap to the second trailer. There was a smaller wait between the second and third trailers for RDR2 but this was seven months. It's been more than 400 days since GTA 6 trailer 2 released but TechRadar said it "wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar Games has one in the bank for when GTA 6 pre-order hype starts to wane as a way to give sales a boost". A first RDR2 gameplay trailer did not emerge until 85 days before the game released and if GTA 6 follows a similar pattern, that could mean a gameplay trailer at the start of August - around the expected time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call. GTA 6 trailer 3 and further marketing details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and this remains speculation at this time.

GTA 6 box art fan creation I did something

by u/zeusht in GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, a fan has shared their creation of what the box art for the Ultimate Edition of the game could look like. Reddiutor zeusht posted a series of images of how the cover art, the rear, spine and inside could look for physical boxes of the game. These boxes will only contain a download code and will not have a physical disc. And fans have had a lot to say about it in the comments. Beautiful-Eye-5113 said: "No disc in the box. Very realistic 👍" thespeedforce5 said: "'298 gigs minimum' 💀" Blayzewhatever said: "Wait, just realising this... Will this be the first ever PS5 game that has a case and all, you open it, and there literally won't even be that beautiful disc area? Is this the first Playstation game to do this? That is kind of actually f****d. Thinking back all the way to the PS2 days, how incredible putting those beautiful discs in made you feel. This is sad."

ICYMI: GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details 'revealed' GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details could be 'revealed' when comparing how Rockstar Games marketed Red Dead Redemption 2. Although Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously said GTA 6 will be marketed in a very different way to GTA 5, there have so far actually been a lot of similarities to what we experienced ahead of RDR2 releasing, according to TechRadar. The first trailers for both RDR2 and GTA 6 set the scene and revealed a first date that would later be delayed. There was then a huge gap to the second trailer. There was a smaller wait between the second and third trailers for RDR2 but this was seven months. It's been more than 400 days since GTA 6 trailer 2 released but TechRadar said it "wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar Games has one in the bank for when GTA 6 pre-order hype starts to wane as a way to give sales a boost". A first RDR2 gameplay trailer did not emerge until 85 days before the game released and if GTA 6 follows a similar pattern, that could mean a gameplay trailer at the start of August - around the expected time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call. GTA 6 trailer 3 and further marketing details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and this remains speculation at this time.

'GTA 6 marks the end of an era' GTA6 marks the end of an era

by u/chopypaste in GTA6 With Sony having confirmed it will no longer produce physical discs for games releasing on PlayStation from the start of 2028 onwards, in the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditor chopypaste declared: "GTA 6 marks the end of an era." GTA 6 is currently a digital-only release as even physical boxes of the game will only have download codes in them. In the comments on the post, MEMESTER80 said: "I wonder if the reason why Rockstar decided to do no siscs was because they knew about this announcement?" lilacomets said: "So Sony has been planning this for a long time. They knew GTA 6 was the perfect moment to make people get used to this idea. Pretty sure Sony and Rockstar worked together on this plan." jeneschi said: "GGs to trading in your games for money or to just share with others." Etchbath said: "And game prices will continue to go up hahaha wtf." Tiktokbadsupport said: "Piracy will only increase tho but they will find out then."

GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details 'revealed' GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details could be 'revealed' when comparing how Rockstar Games marketed Red Dead Redemption 2. Although Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously said GTA 6 will be marketed in a very different way to GTA 5, there have so far actually been a lot of similarities to what we experienced ahead of RDR2 releasing, according to TechRadar. The first trailers for both RDR2 and GTA 6 set the scene and revealed a first date that would later be delayed. There was then a huge gap to the second trailer. There was a smaller wait between the second and third trailers for RDR2 but this was seven months. It's been more than 400 days since GTA 6 trailer 2 released but TechRadar said it "wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar Games has one in the bank for when GTA 6 pre-order hype starts to wane as a way to give sales a boost". A first RDR2 gameplay trailer did not emerge until 85 days before the game released and if GTA 6 follows a similar pattern, that could mean a gameplay trailer at the start of August - around the expected time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call. GTA 6 trailer 3 and further marketing details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and this remains speculation at this time.

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