Tom Holland just gave the Spider-Man meme an upgrade

As Spider-Man actor Tom Holland continues to promote The Odyssey – the Christopher Nolan film, out on Friday, in which he stars – a wild moment occurred in which Tom Holland the actor sat down for a chat with Tom Holland the author for an interview for The Rest is History.

Don’t worry, our head hurts too.

In a video released on the podcast’s YouTube channel on Sunday, co-host Tom Holland referred to the Marvel star as “the real Tom Holland”.

The actor interjected: “Not the real Tom Holland, just the other Tom Holland.”

Podcaster Holland continued: “I know my place. I know my place, and where I the kind of person who regularly Googled himself, I mean, you would have destroyed my ability to do that.

“I don’t Google myself, so it’s absolutely fine.”

The Brand New Day actor replied: “Well that’s a very healthy, healthy thing to do.”

But they weren’t the only two to delight in the wild crossover, as X/Twitter users also enjoyed the reference to the classic meme of Spider-Man pointing at himself:

“I live for gags like this I’m sorry,” wrote one account:

GB News presenter Tom Harwood branded it “a meme for the ages”:

Another user argued the meme was for them specificially:

And a third offered up a way in which to continue the meme thanks to one actor from Pirates of the Caribbean known as Tom Hollander:

It’s not the first time that Holland has waded into meme culture, as Holland did the same Spider-Man meme alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to promote the 2022 film No Way Home, which saw the latter two actors reprise their versions of Peter Parker for a multiversal adventure.

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