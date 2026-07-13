Tributes paid as Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill dies aged 78

Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill has died at the age of 78.

The actor, who was born Northern Ireland and moved to New Zealand when he was seven, was best known for playing Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) as well as his roles in Piano, The Hunt For Red October, Event Horizon and later for his portrayal as Chief Inspector Chester Campbell in the first two seasons of Peaky Blinders.

Neill's death was described as "sudden and unexpected" in a statement from his family.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia," the statement read.

Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.

“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

In 2022, Neill has been diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma but had been "cancer free" at the time of his passing, his cause of death has not been disclosed.

Tributes have been pouring in for Neill, demonstrating the impact he had on Hollywood during his 53-year career.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Neill in Jurassic World, posted on Instagram, "Sam Neill was a deeply soulful and beautiful man. He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength. I’ll remember him for his tranquility, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters. It’s not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful."

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described Neill as "one of the greats".

"He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of," he said. "For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today - one of our greatest cultural exports.

"His work will be watched and loved long after all of us."

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese gave his condolences, writing: “Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts. Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.

“He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace.”

Fellow New Zealand acto, Karl Urban commented on family’s Instagram announcement, calling Neill “an inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps. A beautiful man, a national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and the to world. God speed Sam.”

"Ahhh Sam, what a glorious beautiful man. You are missed. Sorry to the family for your immense loss," said actor Alan Cumming.

Australian actor David Wenham said: "Aside from being an international all-round legend. Sam was the kindest, cheekiest, most generous and supportive friend going around".

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