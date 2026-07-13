Trump criticised over post remembering Lindsey Graham: 'Everything is about him'

Donald Trump has accused of making his tribute to late senator Lindsey Graham all about him.

South Carolina senator Graham died unexpectedly on Saturday (11 July) at the age of 71 after returning from an official visit to the Ukraine. Preliminary findings suggest he died from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Since his passing, Graham has been remembered by many, including opposition Democratic politicians, as well as those within his own party, the Republicans.

“Jill and I are shocked by the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham,” former Democrat president Joe Biden wrote . “Lindsey and I did agree on the profound importance of public service. Like me, he loved the Senate as an institution, even with all its flaws and complexities.”

Conversely, Trump has been slammed for a tribute post in which he wrote, “So sad!!!” alongside an image of Graham holding up a picture of… you guessed it, Trump, listed on Wikipedia as the “acting president of Venezuela”.

“This is how a narcissist ‘mourns’ your death,” one critic wrote.

Another suggested: “Trump really has to make everything about himself.”

“Trump’s newest ‘tribute’ to Lindsey Graham is a photo of Graham holding up a poster-sized photo of Trump’s Wikipedia page listed as the acting president of Venezuela.

“Trump is a narcissist who makes everything about himself,” wrote another account.

Someone else said: “Everything is about him.”

Another wrote: “Trump makes everything about himself… even a tribute to his friend that just died.”

It comes within months of Trump being slammed for his disgusting remarks about the deaths of both political opponent Robert Mueller and Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner.

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