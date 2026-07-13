Spencer Pratt, former actor turned failed Los Angeles mayoral candidate, has seemingly spoken out on the reaction to Republican senator Lindsey Graham’s passing, except his comments soon backfired thanks to a past social media post from US president Donald Trump.

The South Carolina senator’s office took to social media on Sunday to confirm the 71-year-old had died on Saturday evening following “a brief and sudden illness”.

A few hours later, as people reacted to the news, Pratt tweeted: “You can tell a lot about a person by how they react when someone dies.”

While this may appear to be a call for people to be respectful in discussing someone’s passing, many people responded to Pratt’s comments by sharing one Truth Social post from Trump.

Back in March, after it was announced that lawyer and former FBI director Robert Mueller – who investigated ties between Trump and Russia – had died, Trump said: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

One account, titled Bad Fox Graphics, responded to Pratt by attaching a screenshot of the Truth Social post and asking: “Can you, Spencer?”:

Journalist Van Lathan Jr also shared the Trump post alongside Pratt’s remarks:

“Do go on,” wrote another user:

Republicans Against Trump commented: “Truth”:

And a third shared Trump’s post and added: “You had to know we all had this one locked, loaded, and ready to go”:

Pratt’s tweet comes more than a week after he was ridiculed for defying New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s request to set thermostats at 75 degrees Fahrenheit amid a heatwave in the city – despite being based in California.

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