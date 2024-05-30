IShowSpeed cameraman hits back at 'angry' Man Utd staff claims at FA Cup party

IShowSpeed's cameraman has blasted claims some non-playing staff at Manchester United were "angry" the popular streamer attended an FA Cup afterparty.

Mail Sport reported Speed was a guest of Alejandro Garnacho at the player's party, who scored the opening goal of Manchester United's 2-1 win over local rivals Manchester City.

The report said a number of non-playing staff were not invited to celebrate with the team and it irked them that the likes of Speed were.

But Speed's cameraman Slipz, who posts on X / Twitter as @slipperrz, has blasted these claims.

He quoted the article from Mail Sport and said: "Invited by players, embraced by everyone including the manager once there. Tasteless article."

It's reported Manchester United used to hold afterparties for all staff after cup finals but this was one of the benefits axed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group to save on costs.

Non-playing staff are understood to have previously been offered a free ticket, travel, meals and afterparty but this has since been reduced to a free ticket, paying £20 for a coach, no free meals and no afterparty.

Speed also seemed to have an altercation with another Manchester United fan during the game after he wanted to "hype" fans around him.

Speed got up and started shouting at fellow fans saying "we're winning 2-0" with one fan telling him to "shut up".

He then got into an argument with another fan who seems to tell him to "sit the f**k down" in a video that's been shared on social media.

A steward then comes over to try and diffuse the situation but Speed was in disbelief, continuing to shout "we support the same club" before eventually calming down.

