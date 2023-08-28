Did Jurgen Klopp tell Newcastle's Jason Tindall to 'shush' during heated Liverpool clash?

An image of Jurgen Klopp appearing to shush Newcastle United's assistant manager Jason Tindall has gone viral but there is a catch.

Liverpool claimed what felt like an unlikely three points at St James' Park on Sunday in a thrilling 1-2 victory over the Magpies.

The Reds had a torrid first half on Tyneside having gone down 1-0 in the 25th minute to a well-taken by Anthony Gordon.

Liverpool's misery was compounded just three minutes later when their captain, Virgil van Dijk, was sent off for appearing to bring down Alexander Isak as the Swedish striker was bearing down on goal.

Despite being under the cosh for the majority of the match and seeing numerous Newcastle shots rattle the woodwork, Liverpool somehow managed to win as Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez scored twice in the final 12 minutes to secure the win for his side.

However, the biggest talking point of the match was arguably the spat between Klopp and Tindall with the latter shushing the German coach at one stage by putting his finger to his lips.

Tindall has made something of a name for himself in recent months by making himself the centre of attention at the club and this incident is unlikely to dampen his reputation.

However, an image of Klopp appearing to return the shush has since gone viral on social media.





Although it is very well made this is just a great bit of photoshopping.

If you study the picture of Klopp, you can see the name 'Lewvissualss' tagged on one of the Liverpool coaching staff in the background of the shot.

The Twitter account behind the hijinx also fessed up to the prank and provided the image that had been edited.

In the build-up to Sunday's game Klopp had taken a swipe at Tindall suggesting that he might struggle with the new rules which prevent assistants from standing at the front of the area. The former Borussia Dortmund manager said: "It's like that in the Champions League anyway. I think it's only a problem for one team: Newcastle. Sorry!"

Newcastle's Eddie Howe responded in the press conference before the game by saying: "I wouldn't say I laugh at the comments. Other people can have opinions. That's fine. I've got no issue with that. You just sort of roll with it, let it go and just talk about my team.”

Liverpool now turn their attention to the visit of Aston Villa to Anfield on Sunday while Newcastle have an away trip to Brighton and Hove Albion to look forward to on Saturday.

