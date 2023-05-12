Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has received plenty of plaudits for taking his side into the Champions League places this season, but it’s his assistant Jason Tindall that’s been getting more attention recently.

The coach has inspired a Twitter account that takes the mickey out of Tindall and claims he’s always looking to grab the limelight at every opportunity during games.

The account is called “Jason Tindall desperate to be centre of attention” and in all fairness it’s pretty funny.

A couple of clips in particular has been doing the rounds which shows Tindall going in for a handshake with the opposition manager before Howe.

One sees AFC Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil deny him a handshake, which has now been seen thousands of times on social media.

Tindall's Wikipedia page was also changed.









Newcastle has now sent a message of support for the coach.

The club posted a picture of the 45-year-old in the dugout with a big smile on his face, adding the goat emoji.

Newcastle clearly have Tindall’s back.



Meanwhile, Newcastle have been enjoying one of their best ever Premier League campaign. They currently sit in third place in their first full season after being bought by a consortium of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners, and the Reuben Brothers.

The club also reached the Carabao Cup final. One Newcastle United fan was so confident his side would win the Carabao Cup final, he decided to get a "Cup Winners' tattoo three days before they played at Wembley - only for his team to lose.

