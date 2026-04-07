Boy who had collapsed lungs as child wins karate medal at world championships

A schoolboy who spent time on life support as a baby and suffered collapsed lungs during childhood has been praised for his “extraordinary” journey after winning a medal at the World Karate Championships.

Ben Cotter, 15, from Glasgow, said it feels “amazing” to compete and travel round the world, particularly after his difficult start in life which saw him taken to neonatal intensive care as soon as he was born.

He was readmitted to hospital in critical condition at four weeks old and placed on life support and was later diagnosed with bronchomalacia – a condition which means the airways are abnormally soft and prone to collapse, meaning his breathing could stop.

Karate has given me so many experiences and taken me around the world, so it’s something I’ll keep doing for the rest of my life

During early childhood his breathing sometimes stopped without warning and he had to be resuscitated on several occasions by medical teams, and sometimes by his parents.

He suffered a collapsed lung several times which left him with permanent lung damage and was often placed on oxygen.

However he did not let his health problems stand in the way of his interest in sport and took up karate at the age of four.

The teenager is now a karate black belt and won a bronze medal while representing Scotland in his age group at the JSKA World Karate Championships in Matsuyama, Japan, in November.

At the event he was also graded Shodan – first degree black belt – in front of SKA world chief instructor Nagaki Mitsuru Shihan.

Ben said: “There was a point where doctors were worried about whether I would survive and whether it would affect things like learning and walking. I felt like I was always wearing a hospital wrist band.

“Even when I started karate I remember being really tired because my left lung had to do most of the work, but it’s just something that’s always been part of my life.

“Competing now and travelling around the world for karate – a sport that’s given me so much – is amazing, especially when I think about where I started.

“Competing in Japan was incredible, the Ehime Prefectural Budokan is completely different to what we’re used to here.

“In the UK, I compete in leisure centres but there you feel like a gladiator competing in these incredible structures of wood and metal with statues everywhere. There’s a real sense of history there. Walking in to compete was an amazing experience.”

Ben Cotter spent time on life support as a baby and suffered collapsed lungs during childhood (Elaine Livingstone/Kelvinside Academy/PA) PA Media - Elaine Livingstone/Kelvinside Academy

Ben’s father Nicholas, 39, is a fourth dan black belt and trains his son twice a week.

The teenager, a pupil at Kelvinside Academy in Glasgow, is also a keen rugby player, and plays inside centre for West of Scotland and his school.

The 15-year-old, who wants to go on to study medicine, also earned the title of British Kumite champion in karate in London in January and is looking forward to taking part in future karate events.

He said: “Karate has given me so many experiences and taken me around the world, so it’s something I’ll keep doing for the rest of my life.

“The next big championships are in Italy next year, and I’m already focused on getting better and pushing further. Winning in London was another proud moment.”

Kelvinside Academy rector Daniel Wyatt said: “Ben’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. From a life-threatening collapsed lung to a determined young athlete, he has defied the odds at every turn.

“At just 15, winning a bronze medal at the Karate World Championships in Japan is a testament not only to his skill but to his resilience, discipline and unwavering spirit.”

Mike McCusker, Ben’s coach at Hokushin Karate Academy, said: “Watching him grow from that determined young boy into the martial artist he is today has been an honour.

“He first came to train with me as a small boy who was often frail and unwell, but despite those early challenges, he never asked for special treatment and was expected to train and push himself just like every other student.

“Earning a black belt is a milestone few reach, but to do so in Japan – the birthplace of Shotokan karate – makes the achievement even more remarkable.

“Ben’s success is a testament to his perseverance, courage and spirit.”