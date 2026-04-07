Barack Obama's Easter message has Trump critics saying the same thing

It’s fair to say Barack Obama’s Easter message couldn’t be much further apart in tone and content from Donald Trump’s – and Trump critics and social media users have been highlighting the differences between the two online.

On Sunday, Obama posted a picture of himself with wife Michelle, writing: “To everyone celebrating Easter, Michelle and I wish you a joyful holiday filled with reminders of the enduring power of faith and hope.”

By comparison, Trump’s Easter message came in for widespread criticism online.

Despite previously claiming to have “won” his war in Iran, US president Trump cast doubt on that with his latest post to his Truth Social account, packed full of expletives and threats aimed at Iran regarding opening up the major shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz.

Taking to his platform on Easter Sunday, Trump wrote: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!

“Open the f*****’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

People were quick to point out the differences between the two on social media – and argue that Obama’s post was the far more ‘presidential’ of the two.

“What a real Easter message from a president looks like,” wrote journalist Alex Cole, responding to Obama’s post.

"This is how a true leader wishes everyone a happy Easter," another commentator wrote.

"This is a real Easter message.

"Vs the one we actually got," one more said.

Elsewhere, Obama caused quite a stir earlier this year, when he appeared to confirm the existence of aliens – then, after posting a further statement seeking to clarify his position, he only generated further excitement and speculation .

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.