The bizarre moment Donald Trump ranted to a table full of children about Joe Biden and the “autopen” has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Ever since 1878, American presidents have hosted kids at the White House for a large event on Easter Monday , but the young attendees this year were in for a rather interesting experience when they were joined at a table by Trump.

At the table, Trump appeared to be signing pictures drawn by the kids when he then took it upon himself to begin ranting about his political foe and former president Biden, who Trump has previously accused of using an autopen, which he alleges voids some pardons.

“You know, Biden would use the autopen,” Trump said to the group of children. One child replied, “What?”

Trump continued: “He’d have an autopen following him, Joe Biden. He didn’t sign… he was incapable of signing his name. So they’d follow him around with this big machine. Do you know what it was called? An autopen. And he’d have the autopen sign for him … Not too good, right?”

Trump then asked the kids, “Who likes the fake news? Does anybody like the fake news?”

“Incredible stuff,” one baffled onlooker posted.

Another pointed out: “Watch to the end, even with kids it’s always back to the greatest hits.”

“So insecure, he feels the need to badmouth Biden to children. Truly pathetic,” wrote another.

Another person sarcastically remarked: “I sleep very well knowing this man has the nuclear codes.”

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