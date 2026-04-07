People can't believe Trump said all this while standing next to a giant Easter bunny

Each year on Easter Monday since 1878, presidents have hosted the Easter Egg Roll – an annual event for kids held at the White House. This year, however, things were a little different.

As the Iran war continues to rumble on, and with no knowing what's going to come out of US president Donald Trump's mouth, some bizarre scenes unfolded whereby Trump addressed kids, spouting claims about Iran and other political foes while standing beside a giant Easter bunny.

On the balcony overlooking the South Lawn of the White House, Trump began by saying it was a “day where we celebrate Jesus”, but things quickly descended into a rant on Iran.

“They said normally, when you’re in very hostile territory – and I don’t think it gets much more hostile than Iran. They’re capable fighters, they’re very tough people … You don’t mind when the enemy is weak, but that enemy is strong. Not so strong like they were about a month ago, I can tell you. In fact, right now they’re not too strong at all, in my opinion, but we’re soon gonna find out, aren’t we?”

The bizarre scene of Trump ranting to a bunch of kids next to the Easter bunny left people baffled.

“The man is talking about war to an audience of children with a giant f'ing bunny standing beside him. Everything is insane,” someone commented.

Another said: “This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen.”

Someone else asked: “Is this an acid trip or real life? I'm actually losing track now.”

One person suggested: “We are living in a simulation.”

During another part of the event, some people think the Easter Bunny broke the 4th wall like Jim Halpert from The Office as Trump ranted about Kamala Harris, suggesting she is a “low IQ” person – a claim he has previously made about several other women of colour.

“The Easter Bunny breaking the 4th wall like he’s Jim Halpert. ‘You hearing this s**t?!’.”

One person claimed Trump is “incapable of not being a disgusting piece of s**t for even 5 minutes”.





“The Easter Bunny: WTF?” another said.

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