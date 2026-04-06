US president Donald Trump’s shocking Easter Sunday post on Truth Social – in which he said “Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell” – is continuing to spark conversations online, including over its colourful language, but Newsmax host Greg Kelly thinks people should “get over it”.

Taking to X/Twitter later the same day, Kelly wrote: “Everyone so ‘Horrified’ at President TRUMP and his language. GIVE ME A BREAK.

“This is the way people TALK. Get Over it.

“It’s barely lunch Time and I’ve heard the F word on the streets of NYC a dozen times. TRUMP is Keeping it Real – WE ARE GOING TO WIN!”

We have no idea what’s going on with the random capitalisation, but anyway…

In the latest instance of ‘there’s always a tweet’, fellow X/Twitter users pointed out that Kelly’s stance on expletives and swearing was very different four years ago, when he took to the social media platform to state he “[frowns] upon offensive vulgarity”.

The tweet – shared in January 2022 – continues: “I favor a ban (voluntary) on THE F WORD. Should ONLY be uttered in Private, in *certain* situations. Never in public !!!!”

Oops.

And as a result, he has since been branded a “hypocrite”:

Another account attached the old tweet and asked: “This you?”

And Jo Carducci, also known as JoJoFromJerz, tweeted: “He’s supposed to be the f***in president, Greg”:

Kelly is yet to respond publicly to the criticism.

He has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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