GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 or pre-orders announcement 'cooking'

Rockstar Games could be "cooking" up some sort of GTA 6 announcement if its recent, unusual social media activity is anything to go by, according to a theory on social media.



The last official Grand Theft Auto VI updates came in February when Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed GTA 6's release date remains on track for 19 November, marketing will begin this Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track release date news, price leaks, gameplay details, trailers, maps and pre-order announcements.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions.

Potential gameplay feature discussed from GTA6 Redditors are discussing a potential gameplay feature in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Potential-Solution21 "noticed keys near the front door" when Jason walks into a property at the start of trailer 2 and asked: "Do you think we'll be able to lock the door to keep thieves out?" Others have been commenting with their thoughts. iWillRe1gn said: "Imagine you miss the quicktime event and they just come into your house." zedanger said: "Sp what happens if you lose the key? Do you have to call your landlord in-game? Visit a bonded locksmith? Spend two in-game hours searching for your keys, only to realise you never had the character check their pockets?" Cyprus_B said: "I literally think it's just environmental decoration. Houses usually have a key rack or something and there's usually keys on them."

ICYMI: GTA 6 trailer 3 or pre-orders announcement 'cooking'? There's a theory on social media Rockstar Games could be "cooking" up some sort of announcement on GTA 6 after posting an unusually high number of GTA Online updates in quick succession on X / Twitter. Rockstar posted eight times about GTA Online throughout Thursday (2 April) and Good Friday (3 April). If there are any GTA Online updates, there's usually only one or two posts about this on any given day. This has sparked speculation Rockstar could be paving the way for a GTA 6 announcement of some sort, potentially around trailer 3 or pre-orders.

'Biggest concern for GTA 6' from GTA6 A Redditor has shared their "biggest concern" for GTA 6 and it's proving popular. DaVoiceOfTruth posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "If my military-grade tank gets completely folded by a two-inch wide Vice City palm frond, I'm throwing my console out the window. Rockstar better have nerfed the titanium saplings, right?" It's got 2.7k upvotes at the time of writing and a number of comments. Blacklite_01 said: "It would be funny though no denying that. Still I think we have advanced enough tech wise to not have to deal with indestructible foliage at this point." Hyper669 said: "I mean how hard is it to make a tree detach from the ground when hit just like a traffic light?" Ten_Ju said: "I really hope we have a realistic environment. I want big crashes to disable a car quick. Let me be a sharp driver instead of ping ponging between cars."

GTA 6 trailer 3 or pre-orders announcement 'cooking'? There's a theory on social media Rockstar Games could be "cooking" up some sort of announcement on GTA 6 after posting an unusually high number of GTA Online updates in quick succession on X / Twitter. Rockstar posted eight times about GTA Online throughout Thursday (2 April) and Good Friday (3 April). If there are any GTA Online updates, there's usually only one or two posts about this on any given day. This has sparked speculation Rockstar could be paving the way for a GTA 6 announcement of some sort, potentially around trailer 3 or pre-orders.

Community map update reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the latest speculated in-game map update from the Mapping Project community. Better-Concert-2527 said: "Watching Artemis II today really makes me f****** hope they put the cape in the game." HeyEshk88 said: "Looks amazing, great effort by those folks. One thing I'm not comfortable with is the fact the airport is almost in the middle of the map. I'm hoping there are other airports (unlike GTA 5) where we'd be able to fly a plane from one airport to the other. I feel like this should be a given by now but we'll have to wait and see." Bright_Food2903 said: "Let down this, too high expectation that. Are you guys hearing yourself? The map is huge! I've been playing GTA 5 since the day it released and I haven't got bored of the map. Now imagine a bigger, denser and overall better map. Was RDR's map a letdown for you too? Was it not 'big'?"

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Protect Los Santos and acquire new law enforcement vehicles, including the Bravado Buffalo Cruiser, during the GTA Online Neighbourhood Watch Event in GTA Online. "Plus 2x Rewards on new Dispatch Work, Firefighter Bonuses, LEV discounts and more."

Take-Two shakes up its AI department Take-Two Interactive has shaken up its AI department months ahead of the release of GTA 6. Luke Dicken was the head of AI at Take-Two and posted on LinkedIn to say "it's truly disappointing to share with you that my time with Take-Two - and that of my team - has come to an end". He posted: "We've been developing cutting edge technology to support game development now for seven years." It seems as though Dicken and his team primarily worked with Zynga. The exact number of workers affected is currently unknown. Speaking about AI during Take-Two's last earnings call in February, CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company is "actively embracing it" but it's to make "mundane tasks become easier and less relevant" to "free up our creators to do the more interesting tasks of making superb entertainment". He's repeatedly said generative AI could never be used to make anything like Grand Theft Auto and it has not been used in the production of GTA 6. Kotaku reports Take-Two has declined to comment on its AI department shakeup.



GTA 6 mapping project update GTA 6's speculated in-game map has been updated by the game's community. A team of fans are piecing together what the GTA 6 map could look like using co-ordinates from the official information Rockstar Games has posted so far, along with information from leaks and widespread speculation. It seems the updated map shows minor tweaks and additions but it's interesting to see how the game's map could come together. This comes after the community posted an April Fool's update of the map, making it look a lot smaller, which got a lot of people. The community did the same with GTA 5 ahead of its release and got it 90 per cent accurate ahead of it being officially revealed by Rockstar Games.

ICYMI: GTA 6 leak 'reveals' hugely advanced NPC details from GamingLeaksAndRumours New GTA 6 gameplay details have been 'revealed', according to a post on Reddit. In the GTA6unmoderated Subreddit, a user posted claims about "recent additional voice and location recording". The account and post have both since been deleted but not before the claims were spotted and reposted across social media, including in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit. The post said the info came from "someone close to SAG-AFTRA (not Rockstar)" and "at least 35,000 extra NPC lines recorded in recent sessions with 300+ voice actors". Claims say the interactions included "NPC reactions, environmental interactions, strangers and freaks-type missions and random world events". The post said there were also "location recording and ambient sounds", including "some Georgia ZIP codes also [being] referenced". Gloriana has already appeared in GTA 6 promotional materials and it's heavily speculated to be a parody of Georgia but it's not yet been confirmed if this area will be playable within the game. In the comments on the GamingLeaksAndRumours post, gamers have been having their say. Pistoluislero said: "I want the launch marketing to start 😫😫😫" maxlaav said: "Interesting. This seems to suggest that they used the delay to add back in content they've previously cut and polish it? Will be interesting to see how much stuff was cut from the game years later anyway, esp considering the Project Americas start." OperativePiGuy said: "I can't imagine what it must be like being in charge of all the moving pieces of any game development, much less what has to be the biggest game ever made so far. Must be an insane amount of stuff to keep track of." ltonystarkl said: "ACTUALLY can't wait any longer for this game. It will be the biggest thing maybe last three generations witnessed." honeymoonblackstar said: "Could GTA 6 be the biggest pop culture event of the decade? 😭" To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed and is speculation at the time of writing.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Complete Trader Sales in Red Dead Online for 3x RDO$, XP and Role XP. "Plus, additional bonuses include 3x Rewards on Call to Arms, big bonuses for Fishing, returning Limited-Time Clothing and more."

New GTA 6 gameplay details 'revealed' from GamingLeaksAndRumours New GTA 6 gameplay details have been 'revealed', according to a post on Reddit. In the GTA6unmoderated Subreddit, a user posted claims about "recent additional voice and location recording". The account and post have both since been deleted but not before the claims were spotted and reposted across social media, including in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit. The post said the info came from "someone close to SAG-AFTRA (not Rockstar)" and "at least 35,000 extra NPC lines recorded in recent sessions with 300+ voice actors". Claims say the interactions included "NPC reactions, environmental interactions, strangers and freaks-type missions and random world events". The post said there were also "location recording and ambient sounds", including "some Georgia ZIP codes also [being] referenced". Gloriana has already appeared in GTA 6 promotional materials and it's heavily speculated to be a parody of Georgia but it's not yet been confirmed if this area will be playable within the game. In the comments on the GamingLeaksAndRumours post, gamers have been having their say. Pistoluislero said: "I want the launch marketing to start 😫😫😫" maxlaav said: "Interesting. This seems to suggest that they used the delay to add back in content they've previously cut and polish it? Will be interesting to see how much stuff was cut from the game years later anyway, esp considering the Project Americas start." OperativePiGuy said: "I can't imagine what it must be like being in charge of all the moving pieces of any game development, much less what has to be the biggest game ever made so far. Must be an insane amount of stuff to keep track of." ltonystarkl said: "ACTUALLY can't wait any longer for this game. It will be the biggest thing maybe last three generations witnessed." honeymoonblackstar said: "Could GTA 6 be the biggest pop culture event of the decade? 😭" To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed and is speculation at the time of writing.

GTA 4 Liberty Ferries 'restored' Liberty Ferries from GTA 4 seems to have been "restored" from the game's recently leaked pre-release build. This comes after a user on GTA Forums said they bought a Xbox 360 console from a car boot sale for $5 - and booted it up to find it contained an early build of the game. A ferry was shown in the game's first trailer but was eventually cut from the final release. But they now seem to have been restored by the gaming community.

ICYMI: GTA 6's development could cost more than any of us thought from GTA6 GTA 6's cost could end up being much more expensive than any of us thought. There have been all sorts of rumors and theories flying around about how much GTA 6 will end up costing Rockstar Games to make, with speculative figures online saying it could cost anywhere up to $2 billion. But it's claimed the final figure could even be higher than that. Redditor Due-Vanilla-8294 has dug through Rockstar Games' full accounts, a document of which is publicly available on the UK Government website, and found since 2019, the studio has spent "at least £1.6 billion" (which converts to around $2.1 billion) in "expenses related to employee wages and salaries" at Rockstar North's offices alone. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Due-Vanilla-8294 added: "This means we're not even including the costs from Rockstar's other studios. Rockstar might be heading for the $3 billion mark." And gamers have been having their say in the comments. Novel_Yam_1034 said: "They will get it back in the first three days of the game launching." xsaadx agreed: "They will make back $3 billion in just pre-orders." 0nlyFuZZ said: "Lots of monetising to come for sure. Not just shark cards." spider-jedi countered: "No they have not. you forget that during that time period you mentioned they still had people working on GTA Online or RDR Online." The exact development cost of GTA 6 is currently unconfirmed.

Rockstar recruiting more QA Testers After Rockstar Games announced a recruitment drive for QA Testers at its studio in Bengaluru, India, a new listing has appeared for an Associate QA Tester: Technical at Rockstar North in Edinburgh. The role will focus on performance testing as job responsibilities include: "Test and validate the technical performance of game features, content and systems. "Test additional systems or game features as needed and respond to ad-hoc or time-sensitive test requests, potentially across multiple projects." This may be to test out elements of GTA 6 although the game is not specifically mentioned in the listing.

GTA 4 leak reaction from GamingLeaksAndRumours In the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, gamers are reacting to an early, pre-release build of GTA 4 being leaked after it was found on a Xbox 360 console from a car boot sale that was sold for $5. Dismal_Ad2746 said: "Wow! The Ferry's are included." Sea-Country8245 said: "My heart stopped for a second." Xplatos said: "The only GTA that felt the same grittiness of GTA 3." MB7HK said: "Wow I read it as GTA 6 at first, my heart almost stopped." LowSpecific1499 said: "Lmao love this. It's like GTA4Forums Christmas. Modders going to have a field day with new content. Awakening from their long hiatus so to speak."

Former GTA 4 dev reveals details about early build After seeing someone say they bought a Xbox 360 console from a car boot sale for $5 to find it contained an early, pre-release build of GTA 4, former Rockstar worker Obbe Vermeij has revealed some interesting details about the game. Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009. On X / Twitter, referring to the ferry's model from the first trailer being uncovered, he said: "The ferries were cut late on. They were supposed to be moving back and forth kinda like a train. "We figured there would be too many issues with it. Mostly the collision and AI of peds and vehicles sitting on top of another vehicle. We ditched them even though they were in the trailer." Vermeij also commented on what seems to be details of a zombies mode being found too. "I don't remember anything about zombies in GTA 4," he shared. "Artists were always trying to put zombies in things. Not something that got very far."

Early GTA 4 build found on Xbox 360 bought for £5 at car boot sale On GTA Forums, a user said they bought a Xbox 360 console from a car boot sale for $5 - and booted it up to find it contained an early, pre-release build of GTA 4. HeySlickThatsMe posted details of what was discovered, including a number of features that were cut from the final release. These include different radio stations and tracks, unused logo models, a zombies mini game and beta character models. The ferry's model from the first trailer was also among the discoveries.

YouTuber claims to have worked out GTA 6 cost YouTuber Saukko505 claims to have worked out the budget for GTA 6, claiming it will cost at least $3.4 billion and could even cost up to $5.1 billion. The YouTuber shared a detailed breakdown about how these calculations were made, along with follow up posts about it on X / Twitter. Saukko505 said: "According to financial statements from Rockstar UK Ltd, it has spent / will spend more than £2.7 billion on staff and other expenses FY2020 to the release of GTA 6 "£2.7 billion is still missing several expenses like marketing and licensing and other non UK expenses like pensions and insurance payments in the US and India. "So considering all the expenses, I have estimated that the minimum cost of operations from the start of FY2020 to the release of GTA 6 will be at least $3.4 billion." GTA 6's budget has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.



Gaming insider's take on GTA 6 cost A gaming industry insider has shared his take on GTA 6's potential production cost after the sum Rockstar Games has paid employees at its Rockstar North studio since 2019 was shared online. Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly said: "The budget for GTA 6 looks like it will be $3 billion dollars once it's all said and done. "I have been saying for ages that it will take other developers 15-20 years to match what Rockstar is doing with GTA 6, I wasn't exaggerating, some of the stuff they have planned is crazy ambitious. "Come November you will see where all the money went."

GTA 6 cost could be more expensive than any of us thought from GTA6 GTA 6's cost could end up being much more expensive than any of us thought. There have been all sorts of rumors and theories flying around about how much GTA 6 will end up costing Rockstar Games to make, with speculative figures online saying it could cost anywhere up to $2 billion. But it's claimed the final figure could even be higher than that. Redditor Due-Vanilla-8294 has dug through Rockstar Games' full accounts, a document of which is publicly available on the UK Government website, and found since 2019, the studio has spent "at least £1.6 billion" (which converts to around $2.1 billion) in "expenses related to employee wages and salaries" at Rockstar North's offices alone. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Due-Vanilla-8294 added: "This means we're not even including the costs from Rockstar's other studios. Rockstar might be heading for the $3 billion mark." And gamers have been having their say in the comments. Novel_Yam_1034 said: "They will get it back in the first three days of the game launching." xsaadx agreed: "They will make back $3 billion in just pre-orders." 0nlyFuZZ said: "Lots of monetising to come for sure. Not just shark cards." spider-jedi countered: "No they have not. you forget that during that time period you mentioned they still had people working on GTA Online or RDR Online." The exact development cost of GTA 6 is currently unconfirmed.

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