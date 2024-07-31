South Korean shooter Kim Yeji dubbed the coolest athlete at the Olympics

Some people just absolutely ooze aura and style completely naturally and the 2024 Olympics in Paris may have already had its coolest icon of the games.

And that's South Korea's Kim Yeji.

The 31-year-old competed in her first games and battled her way to the final of the Women's 10m Air Pistol event.

She scooped a silver medal along the way, coming second to fellow South Korean Oh Ye Jin, but as well as medalling, she seems to have won the unofficial coolest athlete gong too.

Kim Yeji oozes aura as she competes in the final of the Women's 10m Air Pistol at the 2024 Olympics / Charles McQuillan, Getty Images

I mean, just look at that...

Shooting an air pistol with one hand while the other rests on her hip in a black tracksuit and white South Korean cap complete with space-age sci-fi shooting glasses.

Does it get much cooler than that?

Kim Yeji's look has seen her dubbed 'the coolest athlete' at the 2024 Olympics / Charles McQuillan, Getty Images

Well this photo, showing the sci-fi glasses up close while Kim has an expression that looks like she means business, might just trump it.

Kim first captured social media attention in May when she set the world record in the Women's 25m Air Pistol event.

Photos and videos of her in action from then did the rounds and legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima, responsible for the Metal Gear Solid series and most recently Death Stranding, reposted these at the time.

This came to light again recently after a social media user joked "Hideo Kojima will be on a Zoom call with her within 30 days".

Kim is next in action in the Women's 25m Air Pistol final on August 2.

