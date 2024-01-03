Luke Littler's girlfriend defended against 'disgusting' age gap abuse

Luke Littler’s girlfriend has been publicly defended by her mum, who has called the “hurtful” and “horrible” abuse her daughter has received over her relationship with the darts sensation.

It comes after Littler, 16, publicly announced his relationship with Eloise Milburn, 21. They’ve been dating for six weeks, having met playing FIFA online.

Eloise has been in the crowd supporting Luke on his journey during the World Darts Championship, but has been subjected to “vile” abuse over the age gap between the two.

Now, Littler’s mother Amanda has defender Eloise, saying that accusations that she is only with Littler for the fame as a “total pack of disgusting lies”.

Getty Images

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Amanda said: “There’s been a lot of horrible stuff being posted online about my daughter and my husband Phil and I are very angry about it. She’s not with him for any of these reasons. She doesn’t care about his money or his fame, she’s with him because she likes him. It’s as simple as that.

"It’s really hurtful when we read these comments, many of them from so-called darts fans. My daughter is none of these things that these vile people are making out. She’s a lovely young girl who is in a new relationship and people should allow them to get on with things.”

Littler is on the verge of greatness at just 16 years of age after making it to the final of the Darts World Championship. He plays Luke Humphries on Wednesday night (January 3).

