After coming agonisingly close to making history at last year’s World Darts Championship final, 17-year-old Luke Littler finally secured the win this time around when he defeated Dutch player Michael van Gerwen at London’s Alexandra Palace on Friday night (3 January).

“The Nuke” scooped up the Sid Waddell trophy and a very nice £500,000 when he won 7-3, taking to Twitter/X after the game to say his championship win was a “dream come true”.

Meanwhile, opponent van Gerwen said of his loss: “Fair play to [Luke], every chance he got, every moment he had to hurt me, he did it. I sometimes say that every 17 years a star gets born, and he is one of them.

“He did well and he deserves it. Of course it hurts, but that’s how it should be. If it doesn’t hurt, you’re not going to be a sportsman.”

The win means Littler has become the youngest darts world champion.

Back in January 2024, Littler took home the runner-up prize after losing to fellow Brit, Luke Humphreys.

Though this time, in addition to celebrating his sensational win, darts fans have poked fun at Littler’s affinity for finishing legs and checking out on a double 10, sharing viral clips of people landing their shots on target:

Others joked about how van Gerwen must have felt seeing Littler go for multiple double 10s:

And even Specsavers quipped that we should all “find someone who looks at [us]” like Littler looks at a double 10:

Agreed.

Littler has also talked about his hopes of parading the trophy at Old Trafford, the home of his beloved Manchester United, following his win.

“I am glad I beat Stephen [Bunting] in the semi-final because I am pretty sure he was taking it to Anfield on the weekend,” he joked.

