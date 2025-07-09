Eric Adams is being mocked on social media, after he posted a video of his 'morning routine' and got caught out by viewers on one major detail - the time.

Last month, the New York City mayor gave his Instagram followers an insight into what his mornings look like, and while it's not as intense as likes of Ashton Hall's schedule, the routine shows him shaving, washing his face, picking out his clothes, ironing, and making his breakfast.

According to his video, his morning started at 8:00 am through to 9:45 am - or at least that's what the text reads on the clip.

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly pointed out a part of the video, where the caption says it is 8:37 am and 9:00 am, but they've zoomed into a clock on the wall that shows the time to be 10:55 am and 11:00 am in two screenshots.

"The clock in the background lmao", one user posted on X, which has gone viral with over 7.6 million views and 145,000 likes.





"The clock on the wall never matching the social media time stand on everyone of these never ceases to tickle me," a second person posted.













A third person shared, "This is how he wants to counter Zohran's [Mamdani] social media strategy. What a cringe."





"Me scheduling my 3am emails to send at 8:49," a fourth person joked.





"Everyone's pointing out the clock discrepancy, but I can't get over it taking him over 35 minutes to make a smoothie," someone else said.

