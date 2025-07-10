Moo Deng inspires 'hippo holidaying' travel trend as viral sensation turns one

Thailand's beloved pygmy hippo Moo Deng has sparked the unique travel trend of 'hippo holidaying' as fans prepare to celebrate her first birthday, a year after she went viral.

Moo Deng became a global sensation when zookeeper Atthapon Nundee at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi started sharing content of her life.

The hippo even made it to headlines across the world, with Vulture describing her as having "little teeny, tiny baby chompers, she’s perpetually wet, and her name means bouncy pork. It’s the ultimate recipe for internet cuteness."

The Associated Press described Moo Deng as having "the kind of face that launches a thousand memes".

Time magazine also hailed her "an icon," and "a legend."

"She is the moment," the wrote.

Now, the hippo is making moves in the travel industry.

According to Hilton, searches have soared by a staggering 107 per cent since the viral hippo was first shared online.

iStock

They even noted how there was a 20 per cent increase in global searches for trips to Edinburgh following the announcement of Edinburgh Zoo’s very own pygmy hippo, Haggis.

The zoo posted to X on November 4 2024: “Moo Deng? Who deng? Introducing… Haggis.

"Otto and Gloria have welcomed an ADORABLE pygmy hippo calf! She is doing well, but we’ll be keeping the hippo house closed for the time being so that our expert keepers can keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time."

Jonny Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: "Haggis is doing really well so far and it is amazing to see her personality beginning to shine already."

