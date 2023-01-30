Manchester City's latest transfer move has infuriated fans

The January transfer window normally throws up a few surprises, and this one is no exception.

Manchester City fans are in disbelief on social media after reports emerged linking full back Joao Cancelo with a move away from the Etihad.

The Portuguese star emerged as one of the best defenders in the league since arriving in 2019, winning two Premier League titles in that time.

However, the 28-year-old has struggled for game time since the World Cup and reports are stating that City are in talks with Bayern Munich over a possible transfer.

Negotiations are ongoing about a short-term move with an option to buy him for €70 million (£61.6 million).

Cancelo arrived in Manchester for £60million in 2019 Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Portugal international has only started three of City’s 10 games since the World Cup and has not featured since the Manchester derby defeat.

Despite his reduced game time of late, fans are expressing their shock after the news emerged.





























Cancelo established himself as one of the most highly-rated full backs in world football over recent years, but his future increasingly looks to be away from the Etihad.



The move comes following the emergence of Rico Lewis at right back, as well as Nathan Ake’s capacity to play left-back.

Bayern are also keen to add to their full back options. They could lose Benjamin Pavard this summer, with the France defender’s contract running out in 2024.

