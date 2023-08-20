Mary Earps has become an instant viral sensation after launching into a very sweary rant immediately after saving a penalty against Spain in the Women's World Cup Final.

The Manchester United shot-stopped was called into action after the Spanish team were awarded a penalty midway through the second half following a handball by England's Keira Walsh.

Jenni Hermoso stepped up to try and give Spain a formidable 2-0 lead over the Lionesses but Earps, who has been arguably the best goalkeeper in the tournament, caught the shot comfortably.

However, that wasn't the end of the story.

After grasping hold of the shot, Earps immediately sprang to her feet and started shouting something that we can't possibly transcribe here but was along the lines of "f**king yes, f**k off."

Regardless of what she said people couldn't get enough of Earps' outburst even though it still meant England were trailing in the match.

















Of course, there were echoes of Jill Scott swearing at the Euros final.









Sadly, despite her heroics England couldn't get the job done as Spain were crowned world champions.

