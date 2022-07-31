Jill Scott has become a viral star after cameras caught her expletive rant at a German player during the Euro 2022 final.
The most experienced player in the England squad, who was the only person to play in the Lionesses' team in the 2009 final where they also played Germany, was a late substitute in the game and made an immediate impact.
After a clash with Germany and Bayern Munich's Sydney Lohmann, Scott shot back up off the grass and let her know what she thought of the challenge.
Although you couldn't hear what she was saying it didn't take a lip reader to understand what she was saying. We believe it was something along the lines of "F**k off, you f**king prick."
It was so obvious that even the BBC commentators had to apologise for what Scott said but it didn't stop viewers at home from finding it hilarious and instantly turned Scott into an even bigger star than she already was.
\u201cNot the BBC apologising to lip readers like they didn\u2019t slow it right down so we could see Jill Scott screaming fuck off you fucking prick \ud83d\ude02 #ENGGER\u201d— Arrianne Gavaghan (@Arrianne Gavaghan) 1659291232
\u201cshe must be protected at all costs. she is the best of britain. Dame Jill Scott \ud83d\udc96\u201d— jack rooke \ud83d\udc4b (@jack rooke \ud83d\udc4b) 1659291796
\u201cCheck out Jill Scott\u2019s \u2018Fuck off, you fucking prick\u2019 if you can. Sound of the summer\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659293477
\u201cJill Scott deserves an OBE for services to furious swearing. textbook. inspirational.\u201d— dan hett (@dan hett) 1659294678
\u201cjill scott shouting \u201cfuck off you fucking prick\u201d in the german\u2019s face is definitely a high point #Lionesses\u201d— joe (@joe) 1659291246
\u201cJill Scott has such Jordan Pickford energy I can\u2019t explain it but I\u2019m obsessed #WEURO2022\u201d— Sophie Thompson (@Sophie Thompson) 1659291577
