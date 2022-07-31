Jill Scott has become a viral star after cameras caught her expletive rant at a German player during the Euro 2022 final.

The most experienced player in the England squad, who was the only person to play in the Lionesses' team in the 2009 final where they also played Germany, was a late substitute in the game and made an immediate impact.

After a clash with Germany and Bayern Munich's Sydney Lohmann, Scott shot back up off the grass and let her know what she thought of the challenge.

Although you couldn't hear what she was saying it didn't take a lip reader to understand what she was saying. We believe it was something along the lines of "F**k off, you f**king prick."

It was so obvious that even the BBC commentators had to apologise for what Scott said but it didn't stop viewers at home from finding it hilarious and instantly turned Scott into an even bigger star than she already was.

































