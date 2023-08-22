Mason Greenwood burned by correction note on grovelling Man Utd release statement

Mason Greenwood's online statement posted after his Manchester United release was hauled in for a correction by X/Twitter's team of community notes users over a quite flagrant error as there was an extremely important difference between something that he had said, and the reality of what had actually occurred

Greenwood was released by the Red Devils after weeks of speculation over his future, and a significant backlash to the prospect of him rejoining the squad to restart his football career.

The forward was at one-point facing criminal charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour - before these charges were dropped in February. Remember the word 'dropped'.

Greenwood - or his team seemed to assert their own recollection of events by posting a statement that confused the reality of events regarding his charges.

"I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges," said Greenwood to start his statement.

"However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

"Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United. I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

However, when a number of Twitter accounts posted Greenwood's statement without comment, community notes users flagged the big error:

The charges against Greenwood were dropped. They were not heard in court, and thus he was not cleared by court, nor of the charges against him.

Many commended the actions of the community notes users, who corrected the error on tweets regurgitating Greenwood's statement.

"Community note is helpful context on this one. Don’t be fooled," said one user, "Twitter said stop changing the narrative," agreed another.

As for the decision itself to release Greenwood, fans were stunned by United's U-turn, and it remains to be seen what will happen with Greenwood now.

