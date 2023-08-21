‘Justice’: Fans stunned as Manchester United make Mason Greenwood u-turn

Mason Greenwood has been removed from Manchester United’s squad following weeks of speculation.

It comes following a backlash to reports that the club were considering bringing him back into the fold last week.

However, Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold released a statement saying: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Criminal charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February.

The news has sparked much reaction on social media, with many hailing it to be the correct decision.

























A Women’s Aid spokeswoman said: “We know that today’s news from Manchester United that Greenwood will be moving on from the club will be a relief for many survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.



“Football is loved by so many people worldwide, and players are often idolised by fans, so the way that alleged domestic abuse cases are treated in clubs has a huge impact on public understanding about what is accepted and tolerated in society.

“We have heard first-hand the impact this case and the related materials shared on social media have had on survivors of abuse and while next steps are established following the outcome of Manchester United’s internal investigation, this will happen away from centre stage of Old Trafford.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter