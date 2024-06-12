Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet hit back at vile social media trolls

Kelly Piquet has hit back at vile trolls on social media with boyfriend Max Verstappen also lashing out at them.

35-year-old Piquet, who's the daughter of Formula One triple world champion Nelson Piquet and brother to Nelson Piquet Jr who also raced in the motorsport, posted a series of photos on Instagram with a clear message.

It seems as though it's because of ongoing online abuse she's been subject to for a number of years.

And it appears she's had enough and has spoken out against it.

On Instagram, Piquet said: "The online world can be a wonderful place for various reasons, but a very scary one when wrong information and lies are thrown around.

"I am unsure of the appropriate approach to address hate stemming from falsehoods. I have considered composing a response and letting it stand.

"For over three years I've been navigating a very strange and upsetting wave of accusations, rumours, fabricated situations, fake testimonials, photoshopped screenshots... You name it. All the while staying silent and not playing into these ridiculous claims.

"Accusations made in the past months especially have taken on another level of defamation. Those who know me know that I would never put myself in such positions, say certain things or act in such a way.

“I am far from perfect but I do take pride in my values, morals and manner. Let that be clear.

"As a human being, the comments and hate affect me and the people around me deeply. I hope this serves as a reminder for people to verify online content before making threats.

"I hope those of you who have contributed to this take a moment to reflect on the real-life consequences of spreading lies and engaging in hate.

"Remember, as James Clear says, 'Every action we take is a vote for who we want to be'. Let's choose the better humans to ourselves and others."

The final image in the post is of a heart drawn in the sand on a beach at sunset.

Verstappen himself commented on the post too - the couple has been together since 2021.

"This has to stop," he said.

"These false accusations by certain individuals on Instagram and TikTok are insane and ridiculous at the same time. Hate has no place in this world. We know what's true within our family and we are very happy together. I love you"

Other social media users and celebrities have shared messages of support in the comments.

Natalie Pinkham said: "We stand by you Kelly, and wholeheartedly against the hate. Hope you take strength from the love"

Caroline Daur said: "One of the kindest, most care taking, humble, loyal, sweet, real and fun humans I have ever met. I adore you so much!!!!!!"

Claire Rose Cliteur said: "LY"

tammx.black said: "Kelly you are an amazing woman. Haters are gonna hate. Ignore all the ridiculous comments about you, they are only people who are jealous of you."

melan.ie.l said: "We support you Kelly!"

fab.rabello said: "We love you, Kelly! And we love you and Max together."

