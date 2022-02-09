An NFL fan has filed a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

Their reason? Because the teams play in New Jersey, and not New York.

According to the New York Daily News, a $6 billion lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan federal court requesting that the teams leave the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford and return to New York by 2025.

There’s more, too, with the lawsuit calling for the teams to rebrand as the East Rutherford Giants and Jets while they remain in New Jersey.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Plaintiff Abdiell Suero said in court documents: “If the Giants and Jets want to call themselves New York teams, they need to come back to New York.

“I’ve travelled to and from MetLife Stadium by mass transit and car service, and both ways are a nightmare.”

The Giants play at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey Elsa/Getty Images

Suero and his attorney also claims that that the New Jersey impacted fans, saying: “Plaintiff and the class of New York Giants and Jets fans respectfully request that both teams return to the State of New York so they can enjoy all the healthy social, psychological and physical benefits associated with sports identifications of their home NFL teams.

“The move to New Jersey financially benefited the defendants alone at the expense of plaintiff and the class of millions of Giants and Jets fans ... Plaintiff and the class have suffered mental and emotional damage, including depression, sadness and anxiety ... as a result of the Defendants’ conduct.”

The lawsuit is seeking $2 billion in damages and $4 billion in punitive damages. The Giants issued a statement saying the case “has no merit and we will defend it vigorously.”

Safe to say, we're interested to see how this one develops.

It comes after Giants legend Eli Manning paid tribute to the retiring NFL icon Tom Brady, and couldn’t resist the temptation to take a cheeky swipe at him.

Brady recently announced he is leaving the game at the age of 44 after one of the most celebrated careers in the sport – but it still didn’t stop Manning subtly trolling him in his send off message.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.