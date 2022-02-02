Eli Manning couldn’t resist the temptation to take a cheeky swipe at Tom Brady while paying tribute to the retiring NFL legend.

Brady is leaving the game at the age of 44 after one of the most celebrated careers in the sport – but it still didn’t stop Manning subtly trolling him in his send off message.

“Hey Tom, just want to congratulate on an unbelievable NFL career,” Manning said in a new video posted on social media.

“22 years, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs — really, no one did it better than you during your time. It was an honour just to watch you compete, watch you play, and to do it at such a high level for so long. In your 22nd year, you were playing as good as you ever were.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He added: “I watched you win a Super Bowl when I was in college. I got to watch you win a few when I was in the NFL, and I saw you win one when I was retired. That’s a pretty impressive career right there.”

Heartfelt words indeed, but Manning couldn’t stop himself making a deadpan joke at Brady’s expense.

“Good luck in retirement, congratulations on an unbelievable career,” he said, adding: “And I appreciate your generosity in at least sharing a few of those Super Bowls with me.”

Manning, who himself retired back in 2020, was referencing the two times the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl – in 2007-08 and in 2011-12.

Eli Manning couldn't resist a subtle dig at the NFL legend Getty Images

It comes after Brady finally confirmed his retirement from the NFL after days of speculation – with everyone noticing one very major snub in his thank you post which failed to mention the Patriots.

Brady enjoyed 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles during his incredible career, with many referring to him as the greatest of all time.

There has been an outpouring of tributes from fans and celebrities alike, but not everyone has been so kind.

NBC New York called him a two-time Super Bowl loser, writing on Twitter: "#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.