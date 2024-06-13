Oxford United hilariously troll John Terry with Josh McEachran announcement video

Oxford United have hilariously trolled John Terry in a video detailing an announcement about their midfielder Josh McEachran.

McEachran, 31, signed for Oxford ahead of the 2023/24 campaign in which the club won promotion to the Championship and the video was to announce he'd signed an extension to his contract.

In the video called 'Josh McEachran is boarding now', Oxford United's admin has photoshopped a picture of McEachran's face onto Camila Mendes' character in a scene from the film Upgraded.

In it, she gets her transatlantic flight upgraded to first-class and is overjoyed at it.

At the end of the video, it then cuts to an interview Terry gave when he moaned about youth-team players sitting in first-class and fumed at then Chelsea head coach Andre Villas-Boas for it, refusing to fly economy.

In the Oxford United video, Terry said: "I'm sitting in economy... Josh McEachran... all in first class."

The video has gone down well on social media - even with McEachran himself.





































Speaking about signing the extension, McEachran said: "Being a local boy from Oxford, I know what this club means to everyone in the area and it was amazing to see the city get behind the team in what was such a special season.



"Now, I can't wait to take part in the Championship with Oxford and see what we can achieve."

Des Buckingham, Oxford United head coach, said: "Josh played an important part in our team last season, particularly in the run-in as we pushed for the play-offs and then on to Wembley.

"His ability and experience were crucial and we will be looking for Josh to bring those qualities again for the 2024/25 campaign."

