Pep Guardiola was involved in a bizarre bike chase through Manchester city centre late on Sunday night.

An obsessive fan to rival Kathy Bates in Misery clocked the Manchester City manager on his bicycle and was determined to get a picture however clear Guardiola made it that he wasn’t exactly in the mood.

The managerial icon was back in Manchester ahead of his side’s return to training at the City Football Academy on Monday. The aim is to build up fitness in England before flying out to the United States later in the week for a pre-season tour.

In the video, uploaded to TikTok, the fan can be heard calling out to Guardiola and asking for a photograph repeatedly. The Spanish great simply continues to cycle away from the supporter in an increasingly hurried manner but the man remains both on his tail and undeterred.

Eventually, the chase resolves with the man catching up with Guardiola and the City boss dismounting and fixing his inquisitor with the kind of glare he’d usually reserve for a television interviewer in the wake of a Champions League exit. The erstwhile Barcelona man remains silent as the man filming him implores:

"Yo Pep. Let me get a picture, why you running off bro? Let me get a picture bro! Let me get a picture. I just want a picture. I just want a picture…”

Eventually the man gets his wish with Guardiola adopting the kind of unsmiling face they encourage on passports. Then, the final indignity, the photographer is ignored as he attempts a fist bump and the City manager heads off into the night without a word.

