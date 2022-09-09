Following the Queen's death on Thursday numerous major events across the United Kingdom as the nation mourns the passing of the monarch who served in the role for 70 years.

With Operation London Bridge now in effect, the country is now in 10 days of mourning which will result in various cancellations and postponements of planned events.

With that in mind, every major football event has been cancelled in the country this weekend.

Saturday, September 10

Premier League:

Fulham vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Brighton

Leicester vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolves

Southampton vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Tottenham





Championship:

Birmingham vs Swansea

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough

Bristol City vs Preston

Cardiff vs Hull

Coventry vs West Brom

QPR vs Huddersfield

Sheffield United vs Rotherham

Stoke vs Luton

Sunderland vs Millwall

Watford vs Reading

Wigan vs Blackburn





League One:

Barnsley vs Portsmouth

Burton vs Fleetwood

Charlton vs Exeter

Cheltenham vs Bolton

Ipswich vs Cambridge

Lincoln vs Accrington

MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers

Morecambe vs Derby

Peterborough vs Forest Green

Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Shrewsbury vs Oxford

Wycombe vs Port Vale





League Two:

Wimbledon vs Leyton Orient

Barrow vs Colchester

Crawley vs Gillingham

Grimsby vs Crewe

Harrogate vs Carlisle

Hartlepool vs Doncaster

Mansfield vs Bradford

Rochdale vs Salford

Stevenage vs Sutton

Swindon vs Newport

Walsall vs Northampton





Sunday, September 11

Premier League:

Arsenal vs Everton

West Ham vs Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd





Monday, September 12

Premier League:

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest

