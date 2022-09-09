Following the Queen's death on Thursday numerous major events across the United Kingdom as the nation mourns the passing of the monarch who served in the role for 70 years.
With Operation London Bridge now in effect, the country is now in 10 days of mourning which will result in various cancellations and postponements of planned events.
With that in mind, every major football event has been cancelled in the country this weekend.
Saturday, September 10
Premier League:
Fulham vs Chelsea
Bournemouth vs Brighton
Leicester vs Aston Villa
Liverpool vs Wolves
Southampton vs Brentford
Manchester City vs Tottenham
Championship:
Birmingham vs Swansea
Blackpool vs Middlesbrough
Bristol City vs Preston
Cardiff vs Hull
Coventry vs West Brom
QPR vs Huddersfield
Sheffield United vs Rotherham
Stoke vs Luton
Sunderland vs Millwall
Watford vs Reading
Wigan vs Blackburn
League One:
Barnsley vs Portsmouth
Burton vs Fleetwood
Charlton vs Exeter
Cheltenham vs Bolton
Ipswich vs Cambridge
Lincoln vs Accrington
MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers
Morecambe vs Derby
Peterborough vs Forest Green
Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday
Shrewsbury vs Oxford
Wycombe vs Port Vale
League Two:
Wimbledon vs Leyton Orient
Barrow vs Colchester
Crawley vs Gillingham
Grimsby vs Crewe
Harrogate vs Carlisle
Hartlepool vs Doncaster
Mansfield vs Bradford
Rochdale vs Salford
Stevenage vs Sutton
Swindon vs Newport
Walsall vs Northampton
Sunday, September 11
Premier League:
Arsenal vs Everton
West Ham vs Newcastle
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
Monday, September 12
Premier League:
Leeds vs Nottingham Forest
