Wild scenes in London as Scotland’s Tartan Army arrives ahead of England game

A raucous party atmosphere has descended upon London ahead of England’s big Euro 2020 clash with Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

Thousands of supporters of the Tartan Army have made their way down to the capital for a game from which their side will hope they can take at least a point after losing their first match 2-0 to the Czech Republic.

Despite Covid restrictions and a limited number of tickets being available for the game at Wembley, Scotland fans have turned up in their droves and taken over parts of central London in the absence of an official fan zone.

During her Covid briefing on Friday, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon urged her fellow Scots to be “respectful” and “Don’t behave in a way that’s going to make their Covid problem worse.” The Metropolitan Police have advised fans to only travel to London if they have a ticket for the game.

Mayor Sadiq Kahn also encouraged fans without tickets to try and book somewhere to watch the game as they won’t be able to “just rock up at a pub.”

However, it would appear that more than the 2,600 of those who were allocated tickets are already in London, and despite a lack of Covid protocols being followed the Scottish fans are certainly bringing a party vibe to England combined with a little bit of mischief.

Things seemed to be getting well underway on an EasyJet flight down to London on Thursday where a rendition of ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie,’ a song Scotland has adopted, broke out.

There were similar scenes in train stations across London on Thursday.

Once they’d settled into their surroundings fans took over Leicester Square and had fun by putting washing up liquid in the William Shakespeare fountain and taking a dip.

Meanwhile, huge crowds gathered in Hyde Park, where one man somehow lost all of his clothes and was reportedly later led away by police.

Even as the weather turned and got much wetter, the atmosphere didn’t dampen spirits.

One pub in Leicester Square had already run out of food by 10:40 am Friday morning but everyone was still in a good mood.

Michael McClean from Inverness told BBC Scotland: “It’s an amazing atmosphere so far. I think it seems that they’ve underestimated how many would travel down for the game. It feels like a normal football occasion. It doesn’t feel like there’s a pandemic on, which I don’t think is good in a way, but it’s definitely good to enjoy an occasion after a year-and-a-half.”

Emma Best of the London Assembly and the Conservative group’s spokeswoman on health estimated that 20,000 Scotland fans will be in London over the next few days adding that there are concerns given the spread of the Delta variant. “I think it is concerning and we do need to do what we can to control the Delta variant,” she said.

“Like it or not, Scottish fans - and we must say English fans as well from across the country - will be in London in their thousands and so we do need a plan to manage that as carefully as possible.”

Dispersal orders have been issued to give police extra powers to break up any groups deemed to be causing a disturbance.