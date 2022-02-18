It’s the kind of stuff we’d have dreamed about as a kid, and now one child has become an instant icon after driving a toy car out onto the pitch at a Rugby League game.

A new viral clip shows a young boy heading out onto the field of play to give the ball to the players and start the game, only things didn’t go quite as planned.

It’s been reminding people of the tiny remote control car which became the surprise hit of the Euros last year – but this one had an actual driver and looks incredibly fun to drive.

The mascot, brilliantly nicknamed 'Whizzy Rascal' was in charge of delivering the ball during the Warrington vs Castleford clash in the Super League, but he went the wrong way not once, but twice.

He sped past the referee to who he was supposed to give the ball but had to be pointed in the right direction.

Warrington player Toby King helped Whizzy out, giving him a little nudge back towards the action.

After being put right, Whizzy looked like he was on track, only to drive right by referee Stefan Ratchford for a second time as the players laughed as they looked on.

In the end, the ball had to be thrown to the ref and the unique delivery system was abandoned completely.

But forget the game, Whizzy Rascal had already provided us with one of the highlights of the season.

Greg James was one of the people to comment on the video online, posting the clip with the caption: “Comedy gold. I’m also so jealous. Driving one of these was all I wanted to do as a kid.”

