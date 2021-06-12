22 of the funniest reactions to the tiny car that delivered the ball to start Euro 2020

After being delayed for a year, Euro 2020 got off to a great start on Friday night as Italy took on Turkey in an intriguing game from a neutral perspective.

The Italians would be comfortable 3-0 winners on the night but it took them until the second half to break the Turks down, with an unfortunate own goal from Merih Demiral opening the scoring.

Before that, all anyone could really talk about was the tiny remote-controlled car that whisked the ball onto the pitch for kick-off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and almost overshadowed Andrea Bocelli’s spectacular rendition of ‘Nessun Dorma.’

Yes, you read that correctly - a tiny car drove onto the pitch with the ball inside it and gave it to referee Danny Makkelie.

Viewers were left instantly bemused by what they had just seen, including England women’s international Lianne Sanderson who wanted this to become a regular feature.

Sure, enough memes of the car started to flood the internet.

Still, it might have some way to go before it can beat the DHL delivery of the match ball that happened in the Indian Super League.

The car was obviously part of the tournament’s sponsorship deal with Volkswagen who are one of the sponsors of this year’s competition which is taken place across 11 different European cities.

Volkswagen’s slogan for the tournament is ‘We Drive Football.’ Will we be seeing the little car at more matches? We can only hope so.